Classified documents seized at Trump’s home undergoing security-risk assessment
- Intelligence agencies are conducting a damage assessment of documents from Mar-a-Lago, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines tells lawmakers
U.S. intelligence agencies are conducting a damage assessment of classified documents recovered from the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump, according to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.
Separately, a federal judge in Florida on Saturday signaled she intends to appoint a special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago at the request of Mr. Trump’s lawyers.
Ms. Haines told lawmakers in a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal that her office would lead an intelligence-community assessment of “the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents."
The intelligence chief provided no other details about the assessment in the brief letter, dated Friday, which was sent to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) and House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D., N.Y.).
In a statement Saturday, Reps. Schiff and Maloney welcomed the damage assessment.
The affidavit partially unsealed on Friday “affirms our grave concern that among the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago were those that could endanger human sources," they wrote. “It is critical that the (intelligence community) move swiftly to assess and, if necessary, to mitigate the damage done."
A damage assessment includes identifying disclosed or compromised national-intelligence information, including of spy agencies’ sources and methods; a description of the circumstances under which the incident occurred; and an estimate of the actual or potential damage to U.S. national security.
Boxes retrieved from Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home early this year contained more than 184 classified documents, including some deemed top-secret or derived from clandestine human-intelligence sources, according to a heavily redacted affidavit released Friday laying out the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s justification for its extraordinary search of the Florida estate in early August.
Mr. Schiff and Ms. Maloney had written to Ms. Haines on Aug. 13 asking for a damage assessment following reports that Mr. Trump had removed and retained highly classified information at Mar-a-Lago.
In her letter Friday, Ms. Haines said her office and the Justice Department are working together on a classification review of the apparently mishandled documents.
A spokesman for Ms. Haines said the review she is leading is consistent with a request from Sens. Mark Warner (D., Va.), and Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), the chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Mr. Warner said on Friday that the committee had made a bipartisan request for information on the classified documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago and the national security threat posed by their mishandling.
In Florida, U.S. District Court judge Aileen M. Cannon said in a short filing that she was prepared to appoint a special master—but that her order wasn’t final. She scheduled a Thursday hearing for arguments on the matter.
The judge also ordered the Justice Department to file under seal a more detailed receipt showing what property was seized during the Aug. 8 search and a status update on investigators’ review of the items.
A special master is a respected third party, usually a retired judge, tasked with reviewing evidence and filtering out irrelevant materials or communications protected by attorney-client privilege, executive privilege or similar legal doctrines.
Mr. Trump’s legal team earlier this week filed a motion requesting the appointment of such a position, calling the FBI search a “shockingly aggressive move," and asked the judge to order investigators to immediately stop examining the items.
Mr. Trump’s lawyers wrote in their motion that the appointment of a special master is “the only appropriate action."
Investigators have set up what is known as a filter team, a separate group of agents and lawyers to review the materials and determine whether any of them are protected by such privileges before they can be provided to investigators.
The Justice Department has already returned one active and two expired passports that were found in containers seized during the search.
