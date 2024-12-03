In a dramatic protest, members of the INDIA Alliance walked out of Parliament over the Adani 'bribe' case, signaling strong opposition to Modi's policies. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor describes the protest as a necessary act before engaging in parliamentary debates.

Members of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday staged a walkout from Parliament during the winter session in protest over the Adani bribe case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On INDIA Alliance's protest at Parliament premises, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, “It's a whole set of issues to do with the Modi Govt's policies... To be very honest, it is a sort of clear signal to the ruling party that many of their policies have found very strong opposition throughout the country. While we are going to cooperate in the House from this morning, nonetheless there was one, sort of salvo to be fired as a form of protest before going out to debate and participate in the Parliamentary processes. Essentially, we are marking the end of the protest for the last 6 days in Parliament."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that there has to be an investigation. He noted that the allegations are made in another country but the allegations pertain to acts which have happened here. "So, isn't it incumbent upon us to verify the veracity of those allegations? This has far-reaching consequences...Those allegations might be false but only an investigation can prove it one way or the other," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the Trinamool Congress did not join the INDIA alliance, MP Samik Bhattacharya told ANI, “You can see the condition of the alliance. Sometimes, TMC is missing, and sometimes, AAP is missing. Wherever Congress goes to people, the public rejects them there. Congress now has just one place—Parliament Gate or not allowing the House to function. That is the agenda of Congress. Nobody knows when and where the TMC will go."

He further said that Mamata Banerjee wanted Mallikarjun Kharge to be the face of this alliance. “She had given a proposal for him to be the PM of the country. The same Mallikarjun Kharge's clarion call does not include TMC now. This is all a drama now. They are harming the decorum of democracy," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, BJP MP Arun Govil said, “...Yesterday, they said that an agreement has been made (for smooth functioning of Parliament). Now, they are doing this. Why are they doing this, only they know...Parliament is for constructive business, for constructive politics..."

(This is a developing story) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.