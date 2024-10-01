‘Clear that Modi ji’s popularity has decreased’: Prashant Kishor makes big statement, questions NDA govt’s stability

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said that PM Modi's popularity has decreased over the time and the upcoming state assembly elections will be a litmus test for the stability of the BJP-led NDA government 

Livemint
Published1 Oct 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishore
Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishore

Highlighting the changing sentiment of the public towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has decreased and the longetivity of the government would depend on the elections in nine states.

“It is clear that the popularity and power of Modi ji and this (NDA) government has decreased. The longevity would depend on the elections in 9 states including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next 2-2.5 years. If results are against BJP then questions will definitely be raised about the stability of the government. If the BJP performs well in these states, then its power will remain... BJP's compulsion is that they cannot remove Nitish Kumar from the post of Chief Minister. They also know that they cannot win elections in Bihar with Nitish as the Chief Minister, but they cannot do anything in Bihar as they need the help of Nitish to run the government in Delhi,” Prashant Kishore told ANI on Monday.

 

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNews‘Clear that Modi ji’s popularity has decreased’: Prashant Kishor makes big statement, questions NDA govt’s stability

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.000.00
      Chennai
      77,411.000.00
      Delhi
      77,563.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.