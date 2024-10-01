‘Clear that Modi ji’s popularity has decreased’: Prashant Kishor makes big statement, questions NDA govt’s stability

“It is clear that the popularity and power of Modi ji and this (NDA) government has decreased. The longevity would depend on the elections in 9 states including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next 2-2.5 years. If results are against BJP then questions will definitely be raised about the stability of the government. If the BJP performs well in these states, then its power will remain... BJP's compulsion is that they cannot remove Nitish Kumar from the post of Chief Minister. They also know that they cannot win elections in Bihar with Nitish as the Chief Minister, but they cannot do anything in Bihar as they need the help of Nitish to run the government in Delhi,” Prashant Kishore told ANI on Monday.