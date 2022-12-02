Climate change summit leaves hope for limiting global warming

Limiting the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees requires that global greenhouse-gas emissions fall around 43% by 2030 compared with 2019, according to the U.N. That works out to cuts of an average 5% every year, starting now through 2030, said Pierre Friedlingstein, a climate scientist who coordinates the Global Carbon Project, a research consortium that provides estimates used by the U.N. The program estimates that fossil-fuel carbon-dioxide emissions alone this year are on track to rise 1% from last year. That doesn’t include emissions from deforestation or methane, another potent greenhouse gas.

