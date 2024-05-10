Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail: Back at crease, will AAP chief be the impact player in Delhi & Punjab Lok Sabha polls?
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail will boost the party's campaign in 20 seats of Delhi and Punjab, which will be voting on May 25 and June 1 during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.
The Supreme Court of India on May 10 granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Kejriwal has been asked to surrender on June 2, two days ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.