Rajasthan News : The mess that the Congress leader and chief minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet has been witnessing since they sacked state minister and Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha, has seen a new update wherein Gudha reportedly published three pages of the ‘Red Dairy’.

The three pages of the ‘Red Dairy’ that Gudha has leaked allegedly has information of corruption in the Rajasthan Cricket Association. Notably, the Rajasthan Cricket Association is headed by CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) would not let this opportune got un-noticed, especially considering the Rajasthan Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi at a press conference said, “The 'red diary' is revealing the doings of not just Rajasthan CM but also his son...This is Bofors moment for the Rajasthan government because the allegations are by the government itself...".

Asserting that whenever BJP raises allegations against Congress and other Oppositions are not "baseless", Trivedi said, "In 2G (scam), there was a report of Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) and an observation of court. During Bofors, (former Prime Minister) Rajiv Gandhi's minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh levelled the same allegations. Today Rajendra Gudha levelled allegations against its own government led by Ashok Gehlot. So I can say that this is going to be a Bofors moment for the Rajasthan government."

Notably, the BJP is leaving no stones unturned to win the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, where Congress is the ruling dispensation.

For clarity - Bofors is a 40-millimeter automatic gun used chiefly as an anti-aircraft weapon.

The BJP called Gudha's accusation as a Bofor's moment because the allegations by Gudha was against someone who heads the party and the cabinet he was a part of.

Gudha had been sacked from the Rajasthan cabinet after he alleged that the incidents of crime against women in Rajasthan had been rising. This was said amid a discussion about the sexual assault that took place in violence-hit Manipur.

Day after Gudha was sacked, a crying minister was found addressing reporters after he waved a ‘Red Dairy’ in the Rajasthan cabinet alleging that it revealed all of Gehlot and his government's corruptions.

The ‘Red Dairy’ achieved the ace in the hole status for the Congress and the BJP in the poll bound state of Rajasthan. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi harped on the potential vandalising capability the ‘Red Dairy’ could bring for the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, the latter has denied the existence of the ‘Red Dairy’ altogether.

Gudha on Wednesday said that he would further ‘reveal’ details of alleged corruption of the CM Ashok Gehlot government ‘in the coming days’. Invoking a purported conversation between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Saubhag Singh and Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, Gudha said the diary mentions talks on settling accounts of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

"Even if I go to jail, there will be new revelations from the diary as it will remain with my close aides. This diary has details of corrupt deals (under CM Gehlot). It holds all the evidence of corruption done by the Ashok Gehlot government. They are planning to file false cases and blackmail me. They are asking me to apologise." Gudha added

Gudha told news agency ANI, that CM Gehlot was very tensed about the contents of the ‘Red Diary’.

“The way they (the Congress members) treated me in the Assembly betrays their nervousness. I have never seen anyone so tensed in my whole life. Whatever is written in the book will be out in the public domain," he said.