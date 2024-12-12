CM Devendra Fadnavis meets PM Modi amid deadlock over Maharashtra cabinet: ‘to take journey of VIKAS to the next level’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged to advance the state's development development under his guidance. This was Fadnavis' first meeting with the prime minister since taking office on December 5.

Later he posted on X, Fadnavis, "In last 10 years, with your support Maharashtra is Number 1 in almost every sector and now aims to take this journey of VIKAS to the next level under your leadership and guidance."

He also thnaked the prime minister for for his valuable time, guidance, and blessings.

Advertisement

"You have always been an inspiration to crores of BJP Karyakarta like us to work even harder," Fadnavis said.

The BJP-led MahaYuti alliance achieved a decisive victory in last month's Maharashtra assembly elections. The coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP secured 230 seats, with smaller allied parties winning five additional seats. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance managed to win only 46 seats in the 288-seat assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Fadnavis' swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai last week.

‘formula for cabinet expansion is already decided,’ says Fadnavis Amid the deadlock over Maharashtra cabinet formation, Fadanvis on Thursday said that the formula for cabinet expansion is already decided and soon the people will get to know.

"You people have run a lot of news about me and Ajit Pawar coming to Delhi that it is related to the cabinet expansion. I have seen those, but I would like to make one thing clear I have come to party-related meetings and Ajit Pawar has come for his work... so there is no need to speculate much on these things. In our party, decisions are taken by the parliamentary board and our senior leadership... As far as making ministers from the BJP quota is concerned, we will decide on it. Similarly, the NCP and Shiv Sena will decide the names of their ministers at their level. The formula for cabinet expansion is already decided. You will get to know about it soon," Fadnavis told reporters.

Advertisement

Earlier last week, Fadnavis met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi, where he presented them with statues of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini, an iconic symbol of Maharashtra.