CM Gehlot loyalists want decision of his successor after Oct 19

A group of Congress MLAs loyal to CM Gehlot reached the assembly speaker's residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was called to decide on his successor.
As high political drama unfolded in Rajasthan on Sunday, supporters of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have sought postponement of the announcement of his successor until October 19. Ajay Maken pointed out that Gehlot who is due to contest the Congress presidential elections, could be the party chief by October 19.
A group of Rajasthan Congress MLAs loyal to CM Gehlot reached the assembly speaker's residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was called to decide on his successor.
Congress leader Ajay Maken said that there seems to be a conflict of interest, according to The Hindustan Times. He also informed that Gehlot's supporters did not attend the CPL meeting and said, “We wanted to follow the procedure of speaking to individual MLAs about their call on the issue so that they can speak freely."
The development suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot who was tipped to be Gehlot's replacement after he declared his candidature for the Congress president's post.
Gehlot is also likely to resign from his post before filing his nomination for the Congress President poll.
Some of the MLAs loyal to Gehlot said his successor should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the political crisis in 2020 and not someone who was involved in the bid to topple it, a veiled reference to Sachin Pilot.
Gehlot loyalists claimed that over 90 MLAs went to Joshi’s home, but the number could not be verified independently. The Congress has 108 MLAs in the House of 200.
On Gehlot's successor, Khachariyawas said, "As of now Gehlot is the chief minister. In a democracy, an election is decided by counting votes. Democracy runs on numbers, whoever has the support of MLAs of Rajasthan will be the leader."
Gehlot, seen by many as a reluctant candidate for the top party position, initially appeared unwilling to give up his CM’s post. Later, it was speculated that he would rather see CP Joshi --- or anyone else --- as CM rather than Pilot, who had rebelled against his leadership.
Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads over the chief minister's post soon after the Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the chief minister for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy.
