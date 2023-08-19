Taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal on the Delhi ordinance issue, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit cited that the kind of power Delhi chief minister want to save himself from corruption is not ethical.

Speaking to ANI, Dixit said on Saturday, “There used to be a time when we used to feel that Delhi must get full statehood but the way Delhi is functioning now, the kind of power division that is between the Centre and Delhi govt, it doesn't need much change...the kind of power Kejriwal wants for transfers, postings, to save himself from anti-corruption branch, is not ethical…"

The Parliament on August 7 passed the Bill that empowers the Lieutenant Governor to control Group A services in Delhi, including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The Bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

BJP want ‘Sanghi’ model of democracy: CM Kejriwal on Delhi services row

Meanwhile, the bill was raised in Delhi Assembly on Friday, and slamming the BJP-led Centre, Delhi CM Kejriwal said the ordinance on services matter was brought as money power and the threat of the ED and the CBI failed in Delhi.

In a speech in the Assembly, he also claimed that the BJP has brought the "Sanghi" model of democracy through the Services Bill while asserting that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be fought on the issue of full statehood for the national capital, a PTI report has cited

Kejriwal alleged that the "democratic rights of the people of Delhi were trampled through the ordinance and the bill".

"There are several styles of democratic systems like the Westminister style and parliamentary style. These people (BJP) have brought the Sanghi style of democracy through this bill," he said.

(With agency inputs)

