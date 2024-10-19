CM Stalin Vs Governor Ravi: How ‘Dravidian’ miss in Tamil Nadu anthem sparked ‘Hindi imposition’ row

A dispute arose after the line referencing the 'Dravidian nation' was omitted from Tamil Nadu's anthem, leading CM MK Stalin to criticize Governor RN Ravi and the celebration of Hindi Month, arguing for respect towards local languages in multilingual India.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published19 Oct 2024, 09:22 AM IST
MK Stalin accused Governor RN Ravi, who presided the function, of “deliberately insulting” Tamil Nadu and the sentiments of the people of the southern state, and demanded that the Centre should immediately “recall” the governor. (AN)
MK Stalin accused Governor RN Ravi, who presided the function, of “deliberately insulting” Tamil Nadu and the sentiments of the people of the southern state, and demanded that the Centre should immediately “recall” the governor. (AN)(HT_PRINT)

A miss of mention of the “Dravidian nation” from the official state song of Tamil Nadu ‘Tamizh Thaai Valthu’ lead to a heated war of words between Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Governor RN Ravi. So much so, that the miss soon became the center for row over allegations of “Hindi imposition” over the Tamil speaking state.

All this unfurled during the Hindi month valedictory function at Doordarshan Kendra in Chennai, where the singers omitted the line "Thekkanamum adhil sirantha Dravida nal thiru naadum" –which roughly translates to the great Dravidian nation– from the state anthem.

The Chief Minister was quick to condemn the move and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that in a multilingual nation, celebrating Hindi Month in non-Hindi speaking states is seen as an attempt to belittle other languages, and suggested that such events should be avoided.

Also Read | CM Stalin vs Gov Ravi: The ’missing’ line from TN anthem that sparked row

Instead, Stalin said, the celebration of the local language month in the respective states should be encouraged.

“I strongly condemn the celebration of Hindi Month valedictory function along with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan. Hon’ble @PMOIndia, The Constitution of India does not grant national language status to any language. In a multilingual nation, celebrating Hindi Month in non-Hindi speaking states is seen as an attempt to belittle other languages,” Stalin said.

“Therefore, I suggest that holding such Hindi-oriented events in non-Hindi speaking states could be avoided, and instead, the celebration of the local language month in the respective states should be encouraged,” he added.

Also Read | CM Stalin vs Governor Ravi: Row erupts in Tamil Nadu over ’missing’ anthem word

But the issue was not limited to CM Stalin suggesting the Centre to avoid Hindi events in state; he also accused Governor Ravi of removing the word Dravidian from the anthem “in the guise of celebrating India”.

Claiming that the governor has a “Dravidian allergy”, Stalin called for his recall for "deliberately insulting" the people of Tamil Nadu.

This did not sit well with the Tamil Nadu Governor, who hurled back at the Chief Minister, calling it was “unfortunately cheap”. Ravi also said that Stalin's accusations “lowers the dignity” of the constitutional office of the Chief Minister.

Also Read | Bengaluru woman wants flatmate ‘preferably vegetarian, Hindi speaking’

BJP reacts to CM Stalin's letter on Hindi imposition

In response to the CM's letter, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said there are forces, both within and outside India, aiming to hinder the country's growth.

Ravi acknowledged the changing perception of the Hindi language in Tamil Nadu and said that initially it met resistance, but he later found that many students in the state have become proficient in Hindi.

He also emphasised that Hindi should not be viewed as an imposition but as a language to be celebrated alongside other languages.

"First, when I came here, Hindi was not a welcome language in Tamil Nadu but when I started meeting students, I was happily surprised that their Hindi was better than mine. There is a greater acceptance of Hindi among people of Tamil Nadu... Hindi is not a language of imposition of language in Tamil Nadu. Each language is to be celebrated. Each language is for all of us to be proud of," the governor said.

Also Read | ’Classic example of…’: BJP slams Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi’s elevation as Dy CM

He also highlighted that the Modi-government has established various organizations to spread the Tamil language and its heritage within India including Tamil Nadu and in many countries of the world.

Former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also reiterated that the Centre has promoted Tamil and claimed that the DMK has made repeated attempts to portray as if the central government is imposing Hindi

“Actually, the Hindu Banaras University-Tamil chair has been formed. In Maharashtra, a port has been named after Rajendra Chola and his statue has been installed. The Prime Minister has taken Tamil into other states also,” she said.

Posing a question to CM Stalin, Soundararajan said, the Sengol is the symbol of exclusive Tamil tradition. It is installed in the parliament where other state MPs also come and debate. “What honour did they give for that?”

Clarifying that Centre's three-language policy is not learning Hindi, the BJP leader said it is learning any other language than the mother tongue.

“Why are they opposing it? Other state's people have started learning Tamil, so why can't you allow people to learn other languages?” she questioned.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also lashed out at the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and said his letter to the PM has betrayed the essence of the "spirit of cooperative federalism" envisioned by Dr BR Ambdekar and other founders of the Constitution.

Claiming that the DMK had a long history of using language as a "partisan political tool", Kesavan said PM Modi had committed to preserving the linguistic heritage and promoting linguistic diversity.

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi regards our remarkable linguistic diversity as our civilisational strength, the DMK has a long history of using language as a partisan political tool. PM Modi has steadfastly committed to preserving our great linguistic heritage and promoting our remarkable linguistic diversity. But the CM's letter to the PM today betrays the very essence in spirit of cooperative federalism as envisioned by Dr BR Ambedkar and the other founders of our scared constitution," the BJP Spokesperson said.

Tamil Nadu state BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy also slammed the Tamil Nadu CM and said, "Did Stalin raise the question when DMK was part of the UPA from 2004 to 2014. When all these years the same Hindi Pakwara happened during the DMK's rule with the Congress, what was Stalin doing?..."

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsCM Stalin Vs Governor Ravi: How ‘Dravidian’ miss in Tamil Nadu anthem sparked ‘Hindi imposition’ row

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.000.00
      Chennai
      78,141.000.00
      Delhi
      78,293.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.