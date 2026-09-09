Tamil Nadu News: CM Vijay-led TVK coalition named ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’

Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance, led by chief minister Vijay's TVK, has been named ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’. The name was announced after the alliance partners' meeting convened on 9 September.

Emerging from the meeting, Tamil Nadu Congress Commttee president B Manickam Tagore said a new alliance has been formed under the leadership of TVK president and Chief Minister Vijay.

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The name of the alliance - Secular, social justice, victory front - itself speaks volumes about the ideals and agenda of the combine and all parties that fight for the rights of the state are part of the alliance, Tagore said.

"The alliance will fight bypolls," he said.

The agenda for the alliance meeting, the second one since the post-poll coalition formed the government, was reportedly on formalising the alliance structure.

However, leaders of the Left parties – CPI(M) and the CPI, which support the government – skipped the meeting at TVK headquarters in Panaiyur.

B Manickam Tagore was present Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President B Manickam Tagore, Praveen Chakravarthy and Tharahai Cuthbert attended the meeting which came as the Congress party was confronting a TVK leaders’ campaign of projecting the new CM Vijay as a probable prime ministerial face in future Lok Sabha elections.

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The ‘Vijay for PM’ campaign, coming less than four months after the actor-turned-politician took over as Tamil Nadu chief minister, has certainly caused unease within the Congress, a TVK ally in the state.

The pitch directly challenges the Congress’s apparent push to project Rahul Gandhi, the current Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as the undisputed choice for the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam top leaders Vaiko and his son Durai, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan, and Indian Union Muslim League leaders KM Kader Mohideen, AM Shahjahan and Syed Farooq Basha also attended Wednesday's meeting.

Vijay’s TVK, barely two years old, contested the Assembly election on its own in all 234 seats and emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, ending the DMK-AIADMK duopoly.

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Congress broke its over 50-year alliance with DMK following the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections in May while extending support to Vijay-led TVK. As this happened, DMK accused Congress of “betrayal”.

Key Takeaways The formation of the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance highlights changing political alliances in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay's rise as a political figure poses challenges for traditional parties like Congress as he potentially positions himself for national leadership.

The absence of Left party leaders from the alliance meeting indicates possible rifts within the supporting coalition.