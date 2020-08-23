On a day when a letter by a section of Congress leaders calling for a “full time and effective leadership" came to the fore, sitting chief ministers of Congress ruled states came out in the support of the Gandhi family to continue leading the party. They added that it was not the right time to raise issues that could challenge Gandhi family’s leadership of the party.

The move is significant because it points at two broad views which are emerging in the party – one that is in the favour of the Gandhi family continuing in the top post particularly demanding the return of former party president Rahul Gandhi as party president and another which is demanding there should be a complete overhaul in the organization and election should take place for all the key posts including members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Batting strongly for the Gandhi family, Punjab chief minister and veteran party leader Captain Amrinder Singh in a statement issued on Sunday, said that this was not the time to raise issues of challenging Gandhi family's leadership of the party. He added that Sonia Gandhi should continue at the top post for as long as she wanted and that Rahul Gandhi should succeed thereafter.

"The move by these Congress leaders to demand a rehaul of the party at this critical juncture would be detrimental to its interests and the interests of the nation," Singh said in statement and added that demand for leadership change was untenable. "What Congress needs is a leadership that is acceptable not just a few but to the entire party, through its rank and file, and the nation at large," the statement quoting him added that Gandhis were fit for the role.

Similarly views were echoed by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel who shot off a letter to Rahul Gandhi on Sunday. “Currently, there are some leaders within the party which have publicly began a discussion on differences between thoughts. I urge all party members to maintain unity during challenging times like these," Baghel said in the letter to Rahul Gandhi.

“I humbly urge you that amidst these voices of disagreements, you should continue showing direction to the country and accept the leadership of the party again," Baghel added in the letter. In a tweet which accompanied the letter, Baghel said that the party stood with both the Gandhis.

The stand taken by chief ministers of Congress ruled states comes just a day ahead of a scheduled meeting of the CWC where the issue of leadership change and overhaul in party organization could be taken up. Sunday also saw V Narayansamy, who is a party veteran, former union minister and Puducherry chief minister saying “I saw the news in some newspapers that Congressmen wanted overhaul and changes in Congress party. This kind of statement will create confusion in the minds of millions of Congressmen. This a ploy by BJP to divert attention of people from Facebook controversy."

Apart from the sitting chief ministers several party functionaries and young leaders like Gujarat state unit president Amit Chavda, Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu as well as former lawmaker and party secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy have gone public to say that Rahul Gandhi should return to the top post.

