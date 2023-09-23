comScore
'CM's security men, land cruisers at Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra wedding': Punjab MP lashes at out at AAP govt

 1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 10:39 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Controversy over AAP leader Raghav Chadha's upcoming wedding with allegations against the Punjab government.

Amritsar, Jul 01 (ANI): Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha offer prayers at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Pic Service )Premium
Amritsar, Jul 01 (ANI): Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha offer prayers at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Pic Service )

AAP leader Raghav Chadha's upcoming nuptials have become a bone of contention in political circles with allegations levelled against the Bhagwant Mann government. Punjab lawmakers including SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal have lashed out at the AAP over the lavish wedding preparations and the many resources currently at the couple's disposal.  

“Wedding of Arvind Kejriwal's blue eyed boy Raghav Chadha…but at his service is Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's hundreds of security men, bullet proof land cruisers etc! Waah! No wonder Punjab Governor is rightfully asking where Punjab’s Rs. 50,000 crores worth of loans taken in last 18 months has been spent by AAP's Punjab government," tweeted MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

“The AAP leader Raghav Chadha who shows an annual income of 2.44 lakh in his election affidavit, booked the Maharaja Suite, which costs 10 lakh per night, for his wedding," added BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva. 

He also shared screengrabs of the politician's finances and the relevant news reports to underscore his point.   

ALSO READ: 'Suspended Member…': AAP's Raghav Chadha changes his social media bio

Chadha is set to marry actor Parineeti Chopra in Udaipur on Sunday. The duo had gotten engaged at a small ceremony in mid-May with several leading politicians and actors in attendance.

The couple held their ardas ceremony in the national capital earlier this week, with visuals soon going viral on social media platforms. They had previously been spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Senior AAP leaders including Mann and party chief Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Udaipur on Saturday afternoon ahead of the nuptials. The wedding rituals and functions are scheduled to take place over the weekend at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 23 Sep 2023, 10:39 PM IST
