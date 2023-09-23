'CM's security men, land cruisers at Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra wedding': Punjab MP lashes at out at AAP govt1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 10:39 PM IST
Controversy over AAP leader Raghav Chadha's upcoming wedding with allegations against the Punjab government.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha's upcoming nuptials have become a bone of contention in political circles with allegations levelled against the Bhagwant Mann government. Punjab lawmakers including SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal have lashed out at the AAP over the lavish wedding preparations and the many resources currently at the couple's disposal.