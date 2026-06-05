CJP's Abhijeet Dipke urges supporters to skip airport gathering as he returns to India from US tomorrow for protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged supporters to not assembly at the airport on 6 June when he is expected to return to India from the US to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

Dipke, who is presently in Boston where he just finished a master's course in public relations, had earlier urged CJP supporters to join him at the Delhi airport on his return on Saturday. The protest is planned at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi.

“The overwhelming response from those who want the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan to our call to join us at Delhi Airport was beyond our imagination. It is not feasible for so many people to assemble at the airport as it would cause inconvenience to the public and the security forces. So please do not come to Delhi airport,” Dipke said in a video message before leaving the US for India.

“Instead, I will be going to the Parliament Street Police station to seek permission directly for our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. We are law abiding citizens and have to act responsibly. So please be mindful that nobody should create any kind of disturbance,” he said

Dipke, who is returning from Boston where he just finished a master's course in public relations had earlier urged CJP supporters to join him at the Delhi airport on June 6 on his return. In a video released on Instagram and X, Dipke had earlier this month called on supporters and students to join the protest in Delhi.

"The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us," he had said.

Over eight lakh students have signed a petition on the CJP website demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the CJP said in an official release on Thursday.

Over eight lakh students have signed a petition “Over eight lakh students have signed a petition on CJP's website demanding the Education Minister's resignation. The petition has received no official response. CJP also appealed to the Delhi Police to take cognisance of hate and violence videos circulating online against protesters and to take immediate steps to prevent the spread of misinformation ahead of 6 June,” said the official release.

Earlier, Dipke told PTI that while he has apprehension that he may be arrested upon his return to India, he believes that his planned protest is protected under constitutional guarantees of free expression and peaceful assembly.

However, he said he was more concerned about the threats against his family.

"I'm not much worried about the threats I received personally. But the threats that I received for my family, I am a bit concerned about them. Because my family did not choose to do this; it was my decision. They shouldn't be dragged into this," he told PTI.

Exam-related controversies The CJP, a youth-driven social media movement founded by Dipke, has gained traction since its launch last month, with many public figures subscribing to it.

In the video, Dipke alleged that exam-related controversies and disruptions had left students anxious, and demanded accountability from the government.

Claiming that an online petition seeking the education minister's resignation had garnered eight lakh signatures, Dipke said protests over education-related issues were being held in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

He also alleged that examination controversies had affected more than one crore students, including those appearing for NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC GD, leaving them worried about their future.

"If the education minister does not resign even after such a massive blunder, it means there is no such thing as accountability left in our country," Dipke said in the video.

Calling himself a "big admirer of (Mahatma) Gandhi, (B R) Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and (Jawaharlal) Nehru", Dipke said he believes in the Constitution more than anything else.

"And as for the fear of jail, how long will we live in fear?" he asked in the video.

"So, all the peaceful and Constitution-abiding cockroaches, let's all come together to save the future of millions of students," he said.

The overwhelming response from those who want the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan to our call to join us at Delhi Airport was beyond our imagination.

The cancellation and the subsequent rescheduling of the NEET-UG 2026 due to alleged paper leaks and a row over the CBSE's re-evaluation process have put the spotlight on Education Minister Pradhan, with the Congress and the opposition parties seeking his immediate resignation over the alleged lapses.