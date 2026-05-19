Cockroach Janta Party crosses 80,000 sign-ups: Founder Abhijeet Dipke says ‘it’s beyond a joke now’ | Interview

A Google Form shared on X by Abhijeet Dipke, inviting people to join what he called the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’, was initially meant as satire. But within hours, the post had attracted nearly 15,000 sign-ups.

Dipke, who is currently based in Boston, US, shared the invitation on 16 May, after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant sparked controversy over his ‘cockroach’ remark. In the post, Dipke said he was launching a new platform for all the ‘cockroaches’ out there.

“If you wish to join, hit the link below. Eligibility criteria: unemployed, lazy, chronically online, ability to rant professionally,” the post read.

Even after Justice Kant later clarified that his oral observations were directed at people using fake degrees to enter professions such as law and media — and not at unemployed youth — Dipke’s satirical post had already gone viral.

What began as an internet joke has since evolved into a full-fledged satirical online movement. As of 19 May, the unofficial ‘party’ had crossed 80,000 sign-ups. Its Instagram page had over 12,000 followers, while its X account had nearly 29,000 followers.

In an exclusive conversation with Mint from Boston, the 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, the founder, said the platform positions itself as ‘the voice of the lazy and unemployed’ and admitted he had never anticipated such an overwhelming response. He might as well plan to convert the online campaign into a real one, given the response. Excerpts from the interview:

Q: How did the idea of a Cockroach Janta Party strike you?

A: Well, I have been following Indian politics for a long time. When the CJI made those remarks, I put out a satirical post on X. It started with a simple Google Form, and honestly, I never expected such a massive response.

Q: Did you plan this before, or was it a random thought?

A: It was a completely random thought in my mind. As I said, I had not anticipated such a massive response. I have not slept for the last three days. It's overwhelming. I never imagined a joke would become such a big thing on the internet.

Q: Thousands of people have signed up. Do you know who these people are?

A: I would say, mostly it is the young Gen Z who have registered. We have 80,000 plus registrations so far. And it is increasing as we speak. I think people could identify themselves with the humorous take we pitched.

Q: Jokes apart, what does it mean?

A: I think the biggest takeaway from the response is that young people in India are frustrated since no political party has done anything for them in the last few years. I think that is precisely why all have signed up as cockroaches.

People are seemingly fed up with mainstream politics in India.

Q: Many prominent people have extended support. Do we see it becoming a physical movement?

A: Prominent lawyers, academicians, and TMC politicians have written in support. I think this is a good sign. It started as a joke. But it has gradually moved beyond a joke now.

Q: There were movements like “India Against Corruption” before. Have you been part of AAP? Do you see a similar response?

A: I cannot say it right away. But IAC was a manifestation of public anger, and so was AAP, which emerged from it. We have expanded on social media, YouTube and elsewhere. It is getting a good response virtually.

View full Image View full Image Even after Justice Kant later clarified that his oral observations were directed at people using fake degrees to enter professions such as law and media — and not at unemployed youth — Dipke’s satirical post had already gone viral.

Q: TMC politicians have backed you? Would some people say you have support from the opposition?

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A: We cannot ask people not to support us. It is an open platform. Anyone can come and join us.

Q: As you said, it is no longer a joke. What do you plan next? Have you also shared an election symbol?

It started as a joke. But it has gradually moved beyond a joke now.

A: I have a lot of pressure. I get hundreds of messages. I cannot disappoint those who have responded. I think I will be in India soon, and we will decide what to do about the movement. We have 80,000 + sign-ups. It can’t be left as such. I may move to Delhi and decide.

We are also planning a survey. We will seek suggestions and decide what to do next.