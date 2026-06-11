'I am cockroach': CJP launches nationwide stir against Dharmendra Pradhan from Pune, protest in Lucknow tomorrow

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke led another protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus in Pune on Thursday, 11 June over alleged exam irregularities and demanding for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also present at the protest amid ‘I am cockroach slogans’ held almost a week after a similar protest drew thousands at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

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With today's protest, the CJP said it is launching what it calls a nationwide agitation demanding Pradhan's resignation. Dipke said CJP will be releasing the education manifesto during today's protest.

"The manifesto focuses on preventing question paper leaks, ensuring timely declaration of examination results, improving transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations, strengthening accountability of examination authorities, and addressing issues faced by students due to delays and irregularities in the conduct of examinations," Dipke told reporters before the protest.

CJP to hit Lucknow streets tomorrow Dipke said with the launch of a nationwide campaign from Pune, the CJP will take the movement to various cities, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar and Bengaluru. The protest in Lucknow will be held on 12 June, followed by Amritsar on 13 June, Hyderabad om 14 June and Jaipur on 15 June.

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The CJP has warned of an indefinite sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar from 20 June if Pradhan does not resign.

"We will not return until we get the resignation of the education minister, who is responsible for jeopardising the future of more than one crore students," he claimed.

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Dipke further said they are ready to have dialogue with the government, but claimed that instead of dialogue, it was suspending CJP's (social media) accounts.

"CJP is a big message for the country. The government cannot ignore the youth. Instead of calling us fake, try to understand the issues and problems faced by the youth in the country," he added.

Online campaign - Cockroach Janta Party The group has gained visibility in recent weeks through social media campaigns centred on examination-related issues and has sought to position itself as a youth-led platform advocating reforms in the education sector.

At the 6 June protest, thousands of students and young people from different parts of the country gathered to demand accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and to call for Pradhan's resignation.

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Organisers had described the 6 June mobilisation as the beginning of a larger nationwide campaign, with the new announcement outlining the next phase of protests across multiple cities and a proposed indefinite sit-in in the national capital.

We will not return until we get the resignation of the education minister, who is responsible for jeopardising the future of more than one crore students.

Dipke formed the satirical social media page in response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s comments. He had termed unemployed youth who become media or social media professionals, activists, RTI activists, as cockroaches.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.