1 min read.Updated: 24 Mar 2021, 12:19 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen
PM Narendra Modi hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, asking who looted the Amphan fund and ration as people affected by the cyclone are still suffering
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is back in West Bengal on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an election rally in Kanthi, saying, "2 May, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche."
While addressing a public gathering in Contai, PM Modi said, "Didi hasn't been able to answer those who were first destroyed by Amphan and later by 'tolabaaz' of TMC. The relief sent to Bengal by Centre got stuck in the 'Bhaipo window'."
Hitting out at CM Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress, PM Modi asked, "West Bengal is asking who looted Amphan fund, ration...people affected by Amphan are still suffering. Didi, Bengal wants to know who looted the relief for Amphan?"
"Why are Amphan-struck people still forced to live under shattered roofs? Didi is nowhere to be seen when there is a need but when elections draw near, she says 'Sarkar Duare-Duare'. This is their (TMC) khela. Even the children in Bengal have understood it," PM Modi said at the rally.
PM Modi further lashed out at Mamata and said, "Didi, even the children of West Bengal have understood your 'khela'." On 2 May, West Bengal will show door to Didi, the PM said in Contai.
"Our mothers and sisters have come forward in huge numbers to punish TMC in this election," he added.
On BJP's commitment to the development of Bengal, PM Modi said, "TMC'er khela sesh hobe, bikash arambho hobe. The development of Bengal is BJP's commitment. We will work very hard for Bengal's future... 'Bangla chai, BJP sarkar'."