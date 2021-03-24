Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is back in West Bengal on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at an election rally in Kanthi, saying, "2 May, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche."

#WATCH | "2 May, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche", can be heard across Bengal," says PM Narendra Modi in Contai. #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/DZSmxvbl5x — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

While addressing a public gathering in Contai, PM Modi said, "Didi hasn't been able to answer those who were first destroyed by Amphan and later by 'tolabaaz' of TMC. The relief sent to Bengal by Centre got stuck in the 'Bhaipo window'."

Hitting out at CM Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress, PM Modi asked, "West Bengal is asking who looted Amphan fund, ration...people affected by Amphan are still suffering. Didi, Bengal wants to know who looted the relief for Amphan?"

"Why are Amphan-struck people still forced to live under shattered roofs? Didi is nowhere to be seen when there is a need but when elections draw near, she says 'Sarkar Duare-Duare'. This is their (TMC) khela. Even the children in Bengal have understood it," PM Modi said at the rally.

PM Modi further lashed out at Mamata and said, "Didi, even the children of West Bengal have understood your 'khela'." On 2 May, West Bengal will show door to Didi, the PM said in Contai.

"Our mothers and sisters have come forward in huge numbers to punish TMC in this election," he added.

On BJP's commitment to the development of Bengal, PM Modi said, "TMC'er khela sesh hobe, bikash arambho hobe. The development of Bengal is BJP's commitment. We will work very hard for Bengal's future... 'Bangla chai, BJP sarkar'."

#WATCH | "TMC'er khela sesh hobe, bikash arambho hobe". The development of Bengal is BJP's commitment. We will work very hard for Bengal's future... "Bangla chai, BJP sarkar": PM Narendra Modi in Contai.#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/rH19kMQsaA — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

PM Modi is in Bengal to campaign for BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the state.









