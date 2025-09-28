‘Come out, meet and answer’: Tamil Students' Association members protest outside Vijay's residence over Karur stampede

Members of the Tamil Students' Association protested outside actor-turned-politician Vijay's residence in Chennai on Sunday over the Karur stampede that killed nearly 40 people.

As many as 40 people, including women and children, had been killed in the fatal Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally on Saturday night.

The student association demanded that the politician meet the victims and answer them. “Come out, meet people, and answer them. We want justice,” they demanded.

According to media reports, the security outside the TVK chief's home has been heightened as “people's anger may turn” towards him. “The state police has also been asked to enhance security for all TVK district secretaries,” a NDTV report citing sources said.

Actor Vijay, 51, whose party TVK is gearing up for a poll debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next year, is under fire after the Karur tragedy Saturday evening.

Two senior leaders of Vijay’s TVK, including his close aide N Anand, were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after the Karur rally stampede that killed 40 people and injured nearly 100.

TVK moves Madras High Court As the toll mounted, the TVK party moved the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai seeking an independent probe into the Karur stampede.

Vijay’s party, TVK, has raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding the stampede, alleging that there could be a conspiracy behind the incident.

The party has filed an urgent plea before the Madras High Court, requesting a suo motu cognisance or an independent investigation into the tragedy.

Justice Dhandapani has accepted the urgent mention made by TVK’s counsel. The matter is expected to be taken up on Monday by the Madurai Bench of the High Court.

The TVK chief declared that ₹20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh to each injured person. He also assured that party workers would provide continuous support to those undergoing treatment in hospitals and prayed for their speedy recovery.