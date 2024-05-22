Himachal Pradesh: Congress candidate from Mandi constituency, Vikramaditya Singh, on Wednesday took a dig at his BJP contender Kangana Ranaut saying she is giving good competition to comedian Kapil Sharma .

“I have just asked tough questions from her (Kangana Ranaut), but she always tries to hide behind an anti-woman stance. Her entertainment time is now completed in Himachal Pradesh," Singh told media persons today.

“She had given enough statements that people couldn't stop laughing after listening. She is giving good competition to comedian Kapil Sharma," he said while suggesting her to return to Mumbai after poll results on June 4 and do either films or a comedy show with Kangana Ranaut.

BJP leader Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for her social media posts since the party announced her candidature from Mandi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Recently, her social media post describing the scenic beauty of the Pangi Valley sparked a political row.

She shared images of herself posing in the backdrop of some scenic locales in the Pangi Valley, with a caption that read, “Pangi is located on the borders of Chamba, Kashmir and Spiti…"

“….it's a beautiful blend of Kashmir and Himachal landscapes. One of the most gorgeous places I ever saw. Can definitely be developed as one of the most sought-after tourist places #mandiconstituency," the actor-turned-politician added.

The Congress Himachal unit took a dig at Kangana Ranaut over the pictures, saying “Kangana-ji has really come here to celebrate her holidays! She does not know that Pangi is not near Kashmir but Jammu. Her knowledge was evident from the 'India got independence after the year 2014' statement."

"Now tell me! What is the use of wasting your vote on someone who does not know the history and geography of Himachal? Madam has come here for a month's vacation, she will go back to Mumbai after celebrating. What is the use of taking her words seriously?" it added.

The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. Currently, the seat is held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow. She wrested it for the Congress in the bye-electionheld following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled for June 1. The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time.

(With ANI inputs)

