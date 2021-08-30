Common prosperity: Decoding China’s new populism

In this context, Beijing’s decision to paint big, fast-growing tech companies as the villain looks risky. The IT, software and finance industries have experienced by far the largest private sector salary growth since 2008, according to HSBC—roughly quadrupling to around 80,000 yuan, the equivalent of $12,360, annually in 2019. Those are also the two sectors that employ the most new graduates of Tsinghua, one of China’s top two universities, according to the bank. Cracking down hard on fast-growing, highly remunerative sectors is one way to deal with inequality. But it is unlikely to do much to salve the anxiety of ambitious young grads—especially if prospective internet entrepreneurs are scared away, rather than encouraged, by the wide-ranging assault.

