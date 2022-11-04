Communist covid lockdowns and labs6 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 01:40 AM IST
Chinese workers flee a factory while new questions arise about virus origins
Voters in the United States now have a chance to punish politicians who endorsed crippling lockdowns during the Covid panic. Meanwhile in China, citizens who are not allowed to choose their leaders seem to be taking extreme measures to escape continuing lockdowns. And now Chinese citizens may have even more reason to blame the communist regime for its actions at the dawn of the Covid era.