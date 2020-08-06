Complete lockdown in some areas in West Bengal's Nadia from Friday midnight

Kolkata: The Nadia district administration in West Bengal on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown at some places for a week starting Friday midnight to contain the spread of COVID-19, a senior official said.

Kolkata: The Nadia district administration in West Bengal on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown at some places for a week starting Friday midnight to contain the spread of COVID-19, a senior official said.

Comprehensive lockdown will be imposed in some areas of Sadar and Tehatta subdivisions of Krishnanagar Police District at Kalyani and Ranaghat sub-divisions of Ranaghat Police Districts, Nadia District Magistrate Vibhu Goel said.

Comprehensive lockdown will be imposed in some areas of Sadar and Tehatta subdivisions of Krishnanagar Police District at Kalyani and Ranaghat sub-divisions of Ranaghat Police Districts, Nadia District Magistrate Vibhu Goel said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Shops and market complexes will be shut, and public and private transport, except long-distance ones, will be off the roads, he said.

Marriages and funerals are permitted, but in strict adherence to the prescribed number of people who can participate, the DM said.

Nadia has so far reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and at least 1,231 positive cases, officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.