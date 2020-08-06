Subscribe
Complete lockdown in some areas in West Bengal's Nadia from Friday midnight
A man rides his bicyle on a deserted road, during the two-day weekly lockdown in West Bengal.

Complete lockdown in some areas in West Bengal's Nadia from Friday midnight

1 min read . 05:56 AM IST PTI

  • Shops and market complexes will be shut, and public and private transport, except long-distance ones, will be off the roads
  • West Bengal's Nadia has so far reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and at least 1,231 positive cases

Kolkata: The Nadia district administration in West Bengal on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown at some places for a week starting Friday midnight to contain the spread of COVID-19, a senior official said.

Comprehensive lockdown will be imposed in some areas of Sadar and Tehatta subdivisions of Krishnanagar Police District at Kalyani and Ranaghat sub-divisions of Ranaghat Police Districts, Nadia District Magistrate Vibhu Goel said.

Shops and market complexes will be shut, and public and private transport, except long-distance ones, will be off the roads, he said.

Marriages and funerals are permitted, but in strict adherence to the prescribed number of people who can participate, the DM said.

Nadia has so far reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and at least 1,231 positive cases, officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

