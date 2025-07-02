‘Completely false’: Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa refutes reports claiming he was fired at

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday refuted reports claiming that he was fired at, saying they were "completely false".

In a post on social media platform X, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: “There is a rumour going around about a firing targeting me. It’s completely false.”

A social media post claimed that Sirsa was fired at while he was visiting West Delhi's Khyala and Vishnu Garden areas.

According to the Delhi Police, Sirsa was taking rounds in the Khyala area in the forenoon hours when a piece of metal, which looked like an empty cartridge from a distance, was found in a street.

"After closer examination, it appears to be a part of a sewing machine. However, it is being further examined. Police have scanned the area and any kind of incident has been ruled out," said a senior police officer.

Sirsa calls slum dwellers from UP, Bihar “Rohingyas” Recently, Sirsa had sparked a controversy by calling slum dwellers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as “Rohingyas”.

Sirsa had said: "I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and AAP that you can protest as much as you want for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, but we will not allow them to stay in this nation We will not get involved in any such politics that compromise the lives of people in Delhi."

He also alleged that "they commit crimes everywhere" and "their establishments will be demolished".

On June 30, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, leaders and supporters held a protest outside the office of Sirsa in Rajouri Garden in New Delhi, alleging that he made a derogatory remark aimed at slum dwellers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and demanded his dismissal from the Cabinet.