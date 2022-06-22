Concession boon for multi-modal logistics3 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 12:31 AM IST
NEW DELHI : The Centre has extended the concession period for its ambitious multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) scheme from 30 to 45 years, a top official at the agency implementing the project said, a tweak that could attract more long-term investors seeking a share of India’s infrastructure story. The government has planned to build 35 such mega freight-and-transport hubs under its flagship Bharatmala scheme, aiming to smoothen freight mobility, improve efficiency and reduce logistics costs.