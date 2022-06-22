Concession boon for multi-modal logistics

Sprawled across at least 100 acres, MMLPs will be set up as public-private partnerships, entailing a total capital investment of ₹50,000 crore. These parks are aimed to transform the existing point-to-point logistics model to a hub-and-spoke model. Here, freight from various places will arrive at a hub, where it will be warehoused before being despatched to another hub, after which it will proceed to other smaller locations. Multi-modal logistics parks will allow seamless freight aggregation, warehousing and distribution, and will provide value-added services such as customs clearances and IT services.