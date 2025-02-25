Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, said on Tuesday that the CAG report tabled in the assembly has confirmed the opposition party's point that there was corruption in the liquor sale in the national capital.

The former chief minister also demanded that an investigation should be conducted by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED on the basis of the CAG report.

“This report has confirmed our point. There was corruption in how much liquor was being sold. This report shows that more than 28 per cent of corruption was done by contractors, and the money was going into the pockets of brokers. This report shows that black marketing of liquor was happening, and everyone knew which party people had the liquor contracts. The liquor contractors made profits by calculating the cost price in an incorrect manner,” Atishi told news ageny ANI.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report titled ‘Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi’ in the assembly on Tuesday, February 25. The report is one of the 14 CAG reports about the performance of the previous AAP administration that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the national capital plans to table in the Delhi assembly.

The 208-page report, divided into 8 chapters, highlights the lapses in implementing the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, which eventually led to a loss of approximately ₹2,002 crores to the Delhi government.

“In the eighth chapter, this report says that the new policy was transparent, there were ways to stop black marketing, and revenue should have increased through this. When the same policy was implemented in Punjab, the excise revenue increased there. Due to this policy, the revenue has increased by 65 per cent from 2021 to 2025,” Atishi said.

The CAG report said that while the common man bore the cost, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders received ‘kickbacks’. It also points out the glaring lapses, policy violations, and questionable decisions favouring certain entities while sidelining due process.

“The report says that if the new policy were implemented properly, the revenue would have increased from ₹4,108 crores to ₹8,911 crores in just one year... This new policy was not implemented, so ₹2,000 crores less revenue was collected,” Atishi said.

The eight chapters in the report, apart from an introduction, are titled Excise Supply Chain Information Management System, Issue of Licenses, Pricing of IMFL and FL, Violation ofQuality Norms, EIB and Confiscation, Enforcement, and Excise Policy 2021-22.