'Confusion among Indian govt on Palestine issue,' says Sharad Pawar amid Israel-Gaza conflict
Sharad Pawar claims fear of losing power pushed PM Modi to make comments on his tenure as agricultural minister
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday questioned the stand of the Indian government on the Israel-Gaza conflict. Pawar said, "...there is confusion among the Indian government on the Palestine issue. India's policy was to support Palestine, not Israel. Thousands of people are dying (in Palestine) and India never supported it. So there is confusion in the present government...".