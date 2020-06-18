"In the event of the disqualification cases of seven MLAs of the INC decided by the Speakers Tribunal in their favour, the effective House strength rises to 56 members and the INC and its supporting parties of the SPF will command 33 MLAs (INC 27, NPP 4, AITC 1 and 1 independent), while the BJP and its coalition parties will continue with a combined strength of 23. Thus, the present ministry is now in the minority and to ensure that a floor test is conducted at the earliest... and to summon the House in a couple of days to vote on the no-confidence motion moved against the present Council of Ministers," Okram Ibobi Singh stated.