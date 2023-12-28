On the occasion of the 139th Foundation Day celebration event of the Congress party, party national president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the party flag at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in Delhi on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, speaking to the media, Kharge said that the Congress party will never move away from its ideologies and will progress with its ideologies.

“On foundation day our duty is to gather in a large number and send a message across the nation that the Congress party will never move away from its ideologies and will progress with its ideologies. We want to give a message from Nagpur...we are working keeping in mind that (2024 Lok Sabha elections)," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the event, Kharge held discussions with prominent party members, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, MP Rajiv Shukla, and party General Secretary KC Venugopal.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “The Congress party represents the will of the people. It is synonymous with struggle, compassion, freedom, justice and equality. On the solemn occasion of Congress Foundation Day, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protect the Constitution of India and uphold the values of Democracy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with the current party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, are scheduled to speak at a rally ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ in Nagpur city, Maharashtra on Thursday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “The foundation of truth and non-violence, built on pillars of love, brotherhood, respect, and equality, with the roof of patriotism, I am proud to be a part of such an organization; I take pride in being a member of the Congress. Heartfelt wishes to all the leaders, officials, supporters, and my dear fellow Congress workers on the occasion of Congress Foundation Day." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Shakeel Ahmad, a Congress leader and former Member of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, expressed that the fundamental goal of the Congress party has remained consistent since its inception. He emphasized that the party's current aim is to foster unity within society and eliminate divisive sentiments and hatred.

“On December 28, 1885, when the Congress was formed, the motive behind its foundation is the same as it is today. The Congress was formed when the British were spreading hatred in society and were trying to turn people against each other. The Congress had the objective to unite the society and free it from the clutches of British rule," Ahmad told ANI about the formation of Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian National Congress was established on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (now Mumbai) with the participation of 72 delegates at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College. The founder General Secretary was AO Hume, and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee assumed the role of president.

Meanwhile, as part of the 'Praja Palana' (people's governance) initiative in Telangana, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao announced that the state government will distribute white ration cards to the economically disadvantaged population in Telangana. This distribution is scheduled to take place from December 28 to January 6.

"From Congress foundation day on December 28 to January 6, we will go every home and give white ration cards to the poor in the state who will get benefits of it. My request is that every worker, every district president, NSUI and the Youth Congress should go to every house and raise awareness about the program...CM Revanth Reddy has done a good job," Rao told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!