Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
In response to its prolonged political slump, Congress is considering a back-to-basics approach by decentralising major decision-making to its district units, which have been sidelined in recent years.
Also Read: ‘All of you accountable’, ‘promote those who...’: Mallikarjun Kharge tells Congress leaders after Delhi election loss
According to a report by Times of India citing sources, the idea of reorganising the party around District Congress Committees (DCCs) was discussed during a meeting of party leaders on Wednesday, with office-bearers overseeing state units.
Also Read: ‘Sab Maya Hai’: Swati Maliwal, Omar Abdullah join meme fest as Delhi election results flood social media
Mint could not independently verify the development.
Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi reportedly emphasized the need to focus on strengthening district units, promoting loyal workers, and potentially elevating the role of DCCs in future party decisions, said the report.
TOI reported citing sources that Congress may prioritise district units in the candidate selection process for elections. Currently, recommendations start with the District Congress Committees (DCCs), then move to state units, and finally to the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Times of India reported.
Also Read: Congress criticises ‘midnight rush’ to appoint Gyanesh Kumar as CEC, accuses regime of ‘bending rules’
However, the party leadership feels that there has been too much centralization, leading to the marginalisation of the initial recommending authority.
Historically, Congress was organised around district units in the 1960s, before shifting its focus to the AICC. The leadership is also considering giving district units more influence in shaping campaign strategies and decision-making.
Also Read: ‘Rahul Gandhi acting as tool’, ‘nonsensical’: BJP, Congress trade barbs over USAID funding in India
The push to restore political power to the districts comes after costly lessons, such as the failure to form DCCs in Haryana for over seven years, which contributed to poor results in the recent assembly elections. Similar issues have arisen in other states as well, reported Times of India.
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.