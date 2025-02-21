Congress reverts to 1960s strategy as it loses multiple elections: What is it?

In response to its political slump, Congress is considering decentralising decision-making to district units, which have been sidelined. 

21 Feb 2025
New Delhi, Feb 05 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives to cast her vote for the Delhi Assembly elections, at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also seen. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) (Rahul Singh)

In response to its prolonged political slump, Congress is considering a back-to-basics approach by decentralising major decision-making to its district units, which have been sidelined in recent years.

According to a report by Times of India citing sources, the idea of reorganising the party around District Congress Committees (DCCs) was discussed during a meeting of party leaders on Wednesday, with office-bearers overseeing state units.

Mint could not independently verify the development.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi reportedly emphasized the need to focus on strengthening district units, promoting loyal workers, and potentially elevating the role of DCCs in future party decisions, said the report.

What is the 60s model?

TOI reported citing sources that Congress may prioritise district units in the candidate selection process for elections. Currently, recommendations start with the District Congress Committees (DCCs), then move to state units, and finally to the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Times of India reported.

However, the party leadership feels that there has been too much centralization, leading to the marginalisation of the initial recommending authority.

Historically, Congress was organised around district units in the 1960s, before shifting its focus to the AICC. The leadership is also considering giving district units more influence in shaping campaign strategies and decision-making.

The push to restore political power to the districts comes after costly lessons, such as the failure to form DCCs in Haryana for over seven years, which contributed to poor results in the recent assembly elections. Similar issues have arisen in other states as well, reported Times of India.

Key Takeaways
  • Decentralizing decision-making may empower local party units and improve electoral outcomes.
  • Historically, Congress thrived when organized around district units, suggesting a potential path to revival.
  • Addressing past organizational failures is crucial for future electoral success.
