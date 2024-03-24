Congress' 4th candidate list: Digvijay Singh, Ajay Rai, Karti Chidambaram among others featured. Check full list here
Congress' 4th candidate list: The party announced 46 candidates in its fourth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, with notable names like Karti Chidambaram and Imran Masood. Ajay Rai from UP will challenge PM Modi in Varanasi.
The Indian National Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list features high-profile names like Digvijay Singh, Ajay Rai, Karti Chidambaram, Danish Ali, Imran Masood among others. The party has fielded Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi from Varanasi seat.