Congress' 4th candidate list: Digvijay Singh, Ajay Rai, Karti Chidambaram among others featured. Check full list here
Congress' 4th candidate list: Digvijay Singh, Ajay Rai, Karti Chidambaram among others featured. Check full list here

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Congress' 4th candidate list: The party announced 46 candidates in its fourth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, with notable names like Karti Chidambaram and Imran Masood. Ajay Rai from UP will challenge PM Modi in Varanasi.

The Indian National Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list features high-profile names like Digvijay Singh, Ajay Rai, Karti Chidambaram, Danish Ali, Imran Masood among others. The party has fielded Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi from Varanasi seat.

In the newly released fourth list, the party has announced candidates for 12 seats of Madhya Pradesh, 9 of Uttar Pradesh, 7 of Tamil Nadu, 4 of Maharashtra, 2 each of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir, and 1 each of West Bengal, Assam, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh.

Congress 4th candidate list for Lok Sabha election 2024: Check here

Madhya Pradesh

SAGAR-Gudu Raja Bundela

REWA- Nilam Mishra

Shadol (ST)- Phundelal Singh Marko

Jabalpur- Avdocate Dinesh Yadav

Balaghat- Samrat Saraswat

Hoshangabad- Sanjay Sharma

Bhopal- Arun Shrivastav

Rajgarh- Digvijay Singh

Ujjain (SC)- Mahesh Parmar

Mandsour- Dilip Singh Gurjar

Ratlam- Kantilal Bhuria

Indore- Akshay Bam

Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur- Imran Masood

Amroha- Danish Ali

Fatehpur Sikri- Ram Nath Sikarwar

Kanpur- Alok Mishra

Jhansi- Pradeep Jain Aditya

Barabanki (SC)- Tanuj Punia

Deoria- Akhilesh Pratap Singh

Bansgaon (SC)- Sadan Prasad

Varanasi- Ajay Rai

Nainital Uddhamshingh Nagar- Prakash Joshi

Hardwar- Virendra Rawat

Rajasthan

Jaipur rural- Anil Chopra

Karauli Dholpur (SC)- Bhajan Lal Jatav

Nagaur- Left for Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP)

Chhattisgarh

Bastar (ST)- Kawasi Lakhma

Maharashtra

Ramtek SC- Rashmi Shyamkumar Barve

Nagpur- Vikas Thakare

Bhandara-Gondiya- Prashant Yadavrao Padole

Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST)- Namdev Dasaram Kirsan

Tamil Nadu

Krishnagiri- K Gopinath

Karur- S. Jothimani

Cuddalore- M.K. Vishnu Prasad

Sivaganga- Karti P Chidambaram

Virudhunagar- B. Manickam Tagore

Kanniyakumari- Vijay Vasanth

Manipur

Inner Manipur- Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

Outer Manipur (ST)- Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur

Mizoram

Mizoram (ST)- Lalbiakzama

Assam

Lakhimpur- Uday Shankar Hazarika

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

A&N Islands- Kuldeep Rai Sharma

West Bengal

Coochbehar (SC)- Piya Roy Chowdhury

 

Published: 24 Mar 2024, 07:04 AM IST
