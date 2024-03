The Indian National Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list features high-profile names like Digvijay Singh, Ajay Rai, Karti Chidambaram, Danish Ali, Imran Masood among others. The party has fielded Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi from Varanasi seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the newly released fourth list, the party has announced candidates for 12 seats of Madhya Pradesh, 9 of Uttar Pradesh, 7 of Tamil Nadu, 4 of Maharashtra, 2 each of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir, and 1 each of West Bengal, Assam, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh.

Congress 4th candidate list for Lok Sabha election 2024: Check here Madhya Pradesh SAGAR-Gudu Raja Bundela

REWA- Nilam Mishra

Shadol (ST)- Phundelal Singh Marko

Jabalpur- Avdocate Dinesh Yadav

Balaghat- Samrat Saraswat

Hoshangabad- Sanjay Sharma

Bhopal- Arun Shrivastav

Rajgarh- Digvijay Singh

Ujjain (SC)- Mahesh Parmar

Mandsour- Dilip Singh Gurjar

Ratlam- Kantilal Bhuria

Indore- Akshay Bam

Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur- Imran Masood

Amroha- Danish Ali

Fatehpur Sikri- Ram Nath Sikarwar

Kanpur- Alok Mishra

Jhansi- Pradeep Jain Aditya

Barabanki (SC)- Tanuj Punia

Deoria- Akhilesh Pratap Singh

Bansgaon (SC)- Sadan Prasad

Varanasi- Ajay Rai

Nainital Uddhamshingh Nagar- Prakash Joshi

Hardwar- Virendra Rawat

Rajasthan Jaipur rural- Anil Chopra

Karauli Dholpur (SC)- Bhajan Lal Jatav

Nagaur- Left for Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP)

Chhattisgarh Bastar (ST)- Kawasi Lakhma

Maharashtra Ramtek SC- Rashmi Shyamkumar Barve

Nagpur- Vikas Thakare

Bhandara-Gondiya- Prashant Yadavrao Padole

Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST)- Namdev Dasaram Kirsan

Tamil Nadu Krishnagiri- K Gopinath

Karur- S. Jothimani

Cuddalore- M.K. Vishnu Prasad

Sivaganga- Karti P Chidambaram

Virudhunagar- B. Manickam Tagore

Kanniyakumari- Vijay Vasanth

Manipur Inner Manipur- Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

Outer Manipur (ST)- Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur

Mizoram Mizoram (ST)- Lalbiakzama

Assam Lakhimpur- Uday Shankar Hazarika

Andaman and Nicobar Islands A&N Islands- Kuldeep Rai Sharma

West Bengal Coochbehar (SC)- Piya Roy Chowdhury

