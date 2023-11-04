Congress has responded sharply to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following claims made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that with the defeat of the BJP certain in the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, the saffron party is misusing central agencies, such as the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The people of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have faith in the Congress. The BJP is indulging in vendetta politics," Ramesh said.

Ramesh on the X platform on Friday wrote, "Faced with the prospects of a certain defeat in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the PM has unleashed his last remaining astra - ED - the Modiastra to damage the reputations of Congress leaders", and added, the people of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are the Congress party's "kavach" (shield). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another Congress leader, K C Venugopal, said there is a clear-cut conspiracy to tarnish Baghel's image and people will give a befitting reply to the BJP.

Yesterday Bhagel also reacted to ED's claim. He said that there cannot be a bigger joke than this and that the BJP wants to contest the upcoming Chhattisgarh polls with the help of its 'agencies'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Can there be a bigger joke? If today I catch hold of someone and ask him to take PM Modi's name, will they (ED) interrogate him? It has become very easy to destroy someone's reputation," Baghel said.

What ED said about Bhupesh Bhagel? Yesterday, the probe agency said that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a "cash courier" have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters have so far paid about ₹508 crore to Baghel and that "these are a subject matter of investigation". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Saturday accused the Congress of using "hawala" money brought by illegal betting operators to fund its poll campaign in Chhattisgarh as it targeted Baghel over the allegation that he received over ₹500 crore kickback.

Congress said it would also take up the matter with the Election Commission (EC) as it was a clear case of "violation" of the Model Code of Conduct.

