Congress alleges corruption in Kerala govt roping in PwC for e-mobility project

Technically, however, the firm does not seem to be blacklisted when it was appointed. The Kerala government, through an order issued by Transport Secretary KR Jyothilal on 7 November, had appointed PwC for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on electric vehicle manufacturing in the state— as part of an ambitious Rs-4500-crore e-mobility project to put one million electric vehicles on the road by 2022. On 19 November, the Supreme Court stayed a part of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT)'s order that had quashed Sebi's two-year ban on audit firm Price Waterhouse (PW) in the wake of the Satyam Computer fraud in 2009.