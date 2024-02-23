Congress alleges quid-pro-quo between BJP and donors, seeks 'white paper' on party finances
In the letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the Congress refers to a news report that exposes the alleged quid-pro-quo between BJP and several firms, who in a strange coincidence donated to it, after the ED, IT and CBI raided those enterprises
The Congress party has demanded investigation into the allegations of quid-pro-quo between the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and its donors who have been raided by investigation agencies. The party is also planning to move court seeking investigation relying on the news reports published jointly by NewsMinute and Newslaundry.