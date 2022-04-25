The Congress on Monday kept up the suspense over the entry of poll strategist Prashant Kishor into the party, instead announced an "Empowered Action Group-2024" to address "political challenges ahead" of the 2024 general elections.

After the party's crucial meeting, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that a 'Chintan Shivir' will be organised in Rajasthan's Udaipur from 13 to 15 May to deliberate on organisational restructuring and other issues to strengthen the party.

Speaking to reporters outside Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence, Surjewala said the party president received a report from the eight-member group constituted by her on April 21.

"Today she discussed that report with the group. Based on the discussions, the Congress president has decided to constitute an Empowered Action Group-2024 in order to address the political challenges ahead," he said.

Committee members KC Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni, Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present at 10 Janpath.

Surjewala also announced the Congress president's decision to convene the 'Chintan Shivir' of the' Indian National Congress 'Nav Sankalp' in Udaipur on May 13, 14 and 15.

About 400 Congressmen and women from every state will participate, he said.

Surjewala said the focus of the deliberations at the 'Chintan Shivir' will be on the current political and economic situation and the challenges they pose to our society.

Issues relating to the welfare and wellbeing of farmers and farm labourers, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities and women, social justice and empowerment and youth will also be discussed in detail, he said.

"In addition, matters relating to organisational restructuring and strengthening will be examined. The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the Indian National Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Surjewala said.

Amid a series of deliberations over the strategy for upcoming general and assembly elections by Kishor, a group of senior leaders of the Congress had given its recommendations to the party president and left it to her to take a call on them and initiate organisational changes.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has openly praised Kishor, saying that he is a "brand". Senior Congress leader Veerapa Moily has said that those opposing Kishor's entry to the party are "anti-reformers".

Some leaders have also said that Kishor's relations with a few regional parties could benefit Congress if he formally joins the party.

With agency inputs