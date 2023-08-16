The Congress has announced plans to contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in New Delhi in the 2024. The assertion came after a lengthy meeting attended by top party leaders including Malliarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Meanwhile the Aam Aadmi Party - a fellow INDIA ally - stressed the need for talks before a formal announcement on the matter.

“We have been asked to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It has been decided that we will contest on all 7 seats. Seven months are left and all the party workers have been asked to prepare for all seven seats," said Congress leader Alka Lamba following a party meeting.

“...Our central leadership will decide on poll alliance...Our political affairs committee and INDIA parties will sit together and discuss this," came the response from AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

“If they (Congress) don't want to form an alliance in Delhi, then it makes no sense to go for INDIA alliance, it is a waste of time. The party's top leadership will decide whether or not to attend the next meeting of INDIA alliance," added AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar.

Opposition parties are working to stitch together an alliance ahead of the 2024 general elections. The INDIA bloc will hold a fresh meeting at the end of this month in Mumbai to discuss a seat sharing formula for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile speculative reports suggest that Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar may soon get a formal position in the INDIA grouping. The JD(U) chief arrived in the national capital on Wednesday and is slated to meet a number of opposition leaders. While details about his itinerary remained elusive Kumar is likely to hold talks with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as well as top leaders of the Congress.

The Janata Dal (United) leader also paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial on his death anniversary.

The Congress is also gearing up for a west to east Bharat Jodo Yatra in the coming months. The padyatra will begin in Gujarat and conclude in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

(With inputs from agencies)