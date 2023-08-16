Congress announces plan to contest all Delhi Lok Sabha seats, AAP says 'waste of time for INDIA' alliance1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Congress plans to contest all 7 Lok Sabha seats in New Delhi in 2024; AAP stresses need for talks before announcement.
The Congress has announced plans to contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in New Delhi in the 2024. The assertion came after a lengthy meeting attended by top party leaders including Malliarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Meanwhile the Aam Aadmi Party - a fellow INDIA ally - stressed the need for talks before a formal announcement on the matter.