Congress has finally end to speculations over its support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its fight against the ordinance brought by the central government. This came ahead of a crucial Opposition meeting that will take place in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

“Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. This is a positive development," AAP MP Chadha tweeted.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party's stand is clear as it will oppose any such move by the Centre to intervene in states ruled by opposition parties through the governors and has decided to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament whenever a bill comes up.

"We are consistently opposing the attempts of the Union government to sabotage federalism. We are consistently opposing the attitude of the central government to run the opposition states through the governors. Our stand is very clear, we are not going to support the Delhi ordinance," he told PTI.

This paves the way for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi, to attend the second opposition meeting in Bengaluru starting on Monday with a dinner.

AAP has been consistently saying that the Congress should make its stand clear on the Delhi ordinance and only then it will decide on whether to join the next meeting of the opposition parties.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The AAP government has termed it as a "deception" with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 02:29 PM IST
