The Indian National Congress (INC) has decided to appoint Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the AICC senior observer for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“Hon'ble National President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji has instructed me to be an observer for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It's a big responsibility. I will try my best to live up to the expectations of the top leadership (sic)," Baghel said in a tweet on Saturday.

Baghel, who had played a crucial role in the run up to the Assam assembly polls with his team carrying out extensive booth training of party workers, has in the past discussed the preparations for the elections in UP with Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The Congress president has appointed Shri Bhupesh Bhagel, chief minister, Chhattisgarh, as AICC senior observer for the ensuing elections in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect," the Congress said in a statement.

