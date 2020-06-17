Bengaluru: The Congress party on Wednesday approved the candidature of B.K.Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed as its choice for the upcoming legislative council elections in Karnataka.

The Congress has chosen to nominate one backward class leader from the Billava community (Hariprasad) and one from the minority community (Ahmed).

The party has a chance to win two out of the seven vacancies created in the upper house of the Karnataka legislature that goes to the polls, if required, on 29 June. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adequate votes to win four seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) can manage to secure one seat in the upper house.

Hariprasad’s term in the Rajya Sabha expired earlier this month and he had also unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru South against Tejaswi Surya of the BJP last year.

However, the Congress appears to have managed the expectations of its aspirants better than its rivals, BJP and JD(S). The BJP has proposed several names including N.Nagaraju (M.T.B), A.H.Vishwanath and C.P.Yogeshwar among others in the hope that the centre will approve at least a few of them unlike how it had snubbed the state unit during the Rajya Sabha elections.

The council elections are likely to add to the challenges of B.S.Yediyurappa whose relationship with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre has been under strain. The BJP has undermined Yediyurappa on more than one occasion, fueling speculation that all is not well between the state and central units of the saffron outfit.

Yediyurappa had hoped to placate some dissidents in the Rajya Sabha but the centre nominated its choice of candidates. The chief minister is now trying to keep up his assurance to Nagaraju and Vishwanath, two out of 17 turncoats who helped him to power, but it remains to be seen if the centre will approve their candidature considering the fact that they had lost the 2019 December bypolls. The clamour against Yediyurappa has grown in recent times, forcing the chief minister on the backfoot and having to endure more dissent within his 11- month old government.

The JD(S) is yet to decide on its candidate even though there was a possibility that the party would cede this seat in favour of the Congress which had helped its national president and former prime minister H.D.Deve Gowda get elected to the upper house of the parliament.

