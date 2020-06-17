Yediyurappa had hoped to placate some dissidents in the Rajya Sabha but the centre nominated its choice of candidates. The chief minister is now trying to keep up his assurance to Nagaraju and Vishwanath, two out of 17 turncoats who helped him to power, but it remains to be seen if the centre will approve their candidature considering the fact that they had lost the 2019 December bypolls. The clamour against Yediyurappa has grown in recent times, forcing the chief minister on the backfoot and having to endure more dissent within his 11- month old government.