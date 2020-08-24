Congress at a crossroads ahead of crucial CWC meeting today

NEW DELHI : The Congress stood at a crossroads a day before a crucial meeting of its highest decisionmaking body on Monday, with a large section of the party expecting it to give an indication on which way it tilts over mounting demands for a leadership overhaul.

Three powerful Congress chief ministers—Capt Amarinder Singh of Punjab, Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh—along with senior party functionaries and lawmakers on Sunday took a public stand in favour of the Gandhi family continuing to lead the party and asked for former chief Rahul Gandhi to return to the top post.

Their stand came after it emerged that 23 leaders had written to interim president Sonia Gandhi written a fortnight ago, calling for elections to all levels of party organization including the CWC, and for a “full time and effective leadership" at the helm.

The letter, reported by The Indian Express on Sunday, sparked a strong buzz in social media on a possible change in the top leadership of India’s oldest political party as it seeks to shake off two humbling general election defeats by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

But confusion prevailed on Sunday as the party did not issue any statement. Clarity could emerge only during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting which is to be chaired by Sonia Gandhi.

“This has been in offing for a while. If you see over the last one month or so people have been vocal, including in meeting with Congress president, about the need for a systemic overhaul both in terms of organization and political narrative against the BJP. We expect that both these issue will be taken up in the CWC meeting tomorrow," a senior party leader aware of developments said requesting anonymity.

The developments come just days ahead of the scheduled monsoon session of Parliament and could likely affect its bid to pitch for a united face particularly because the signatories of the letter including sitting lawmakers and senior party functionaries.

The upcoming monsoon session is significant as the Congress is looking to raise concerns over a number of issues including an ordnance introducing reforms in agricultural marketing.

On 10 August, Gandhi completed one year as interim Congress chief triggering speculation on whether the party would take up the question of leadership change at the top.

Officially, Congress had then said that she would continue till the process for electing the party president is implemented.

“Top leadership change could well be discussed in the meeting on Monday but a lot will depend on what is the response of the Congress president on the letter," another senior party leader added.

“Most of the leaders who are known to be signatories of the letter are those who have been active in the party since the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) days and the red flags raised by them on a collective platform cannot be ignored anymore," this person said.

The leader quoted above added that the letter serves as a “wake-up call" to the top leadership to push for swift internal reforms. “The general view is the party cannot wait for people to leave, and a more robust organizational structure is needed," the leader added.

Several party leaders, including state unit chiefs and lawmakers, are planning to run a letter campaign to extend their support to the Gandhi family to continue leading the party.

Letters to Sonia Gandhi were sent on Sunday by senior Lok Sabha members of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manickam Tagore, and Mohammad Jawed among others.

