Congress attacks new anti-paper leak Bill, Gaurav Gogoi calls it an admission of Modi govt’s failure

The Congress party on Tuesday slammed the Union government, saying the new anti-paper-leak bill was evidence of its failure to curb leaks. The opposition party also demanded a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged police brutality on 20 July, Neet UG protesters in New Delhi.

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“The government had claimed in 2024 that the NEET UG Bill would prevent paper leaks. An investigation published in a newspaper has found that of the 45 people who were chargesheeted as per the 2024 law, 44 have been released on Bill. This is their sensitivity towards students," Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, said speaking during a debate on the new anti-paper leak bill on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bihar to scrap FIRs against NEET paper leak protesters, free detainees

Earlier, speaking on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the Narendra Modi government completed an unfinished task by bringing a law to prevent examination malpractices in 2024.

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“The person Sanjeev Mukhiya, who was called the mastermind of the NEET paper leak, was arrested after 11 months and eventually released on bail,” Gogoi said in Lok Sabha.

On 23 July, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it found no evidence to establish Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya's complicity in the NEET-UG 2024 case. He is an accused in other cases under investigation by the Bihar police.

The government introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, days after student protests over the NEET fiasco led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister, to provide for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a heftier fine of ₹50 lakh for paper leaks.

“There is a long list of accused who have been released on bail. So clearly, this law was a failure in its earlier form and will be a failure in its current form as well. This law is proof of your failure," he said.

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Gogoi asked if the government had brought a so-called strict law against paper leaks in 2024, how could there be paper leaks in 2026? “And it is unfortunate that the education minister in 2024 was Dharmendra Pradhan, who had denied paper leaks,” Gogoi said, alleging that Pradhan had denied it for two-and-a-half years.

21 students died by suicide “21 students died by suicide. And you don't have shame to felicitate a minister who was behind these suicides as if he had come winning a war with Pakistan,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi also slammed the government over the use of pellet guns and electric batons against the protesters and questioned the behaviour of police in demeaning the dignity of women. " We demand that the Home Minister speak in the Lok Sabha who ordered the use of pellet guns on students, he said.

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Gogoi, the Congress MP from Jorhat, also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging his cabinet colleagues to focus more on Instagram than on comprehensive discussions about coaching centres, paper setters, and the printing press mafia.

You don't have shame to felicitate a minister who was behind these suicides.

"....he is talking about a high-powered committee, then what happened to the committee which was formed two years ago under former ISRO Chief K Radhakrishnan. The government wants to show it is very serious. It announced that 47 people were removed or transferred from the National Testing Agency.

"I want to know who they are... the sanctioned strength is 34. Who are these 47 people? We should know," he said. The opposition has been raising the issue of the NEET paper leak since the Monsoon session began on 20 July. As a result, no legislative business could be taken up until Monday, except for the introduction of two Bills.

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