Congress prepares for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, awaits permission to march through Manipur
Congress readies to embark on their much popular Bharat Jodo Yatra's second version- Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be launched from Imphal on 14 January, and culminate on 20 March in Mumbai. However, Congress has on Monday informed that they are yet to receive “ground permission" from the Manipur government for launching the rally in Imphal.