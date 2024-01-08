Congress readies to embark on their much popular Bharat Jodo Yatra's second version- Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be launched from Imphal on 14 January, and culminate on 20 March in Mumbai. However, Congress has on Monday informed that they are yet to receive “ground permission" from the Manipur government for launching the rally in Imphal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress leaders had earlier said that on 14 January several leaders of the party, including chief ministers and MPs from across the country will gather in Manipur for a peaceful rally.

The AICC in-charge of Manipur, Girish Chodankar said that the party leaders met the state chief secretary Vineet Joshi during the day and was told that the matter was with Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The chief secretary assured that they will be informed about the granting of the permission on Monday evening itself, he said.

Further, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be flagged off on its scheduled date, and that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state should give the ground permission for it "tonight itself."

"Even if the permission is not granted, we would like a word on it," Chodankar said adding the party leaders met the chief secretary with no intention to politicise the issue.

Notably, Manipur has been in the grip of continued ethnic violence since May, which took place between Kuki and Meitei communities. Over 180 people have been killed in it so far. Several hundreds have been injured.

“We applied to the Manipur government on January 2 itself for the ground permission for the launching of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district on January 14, but it has not yet been approved so far", Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Keisham Meghachandra said.

