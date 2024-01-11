Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra gets Manipur govt nod with ‘limited participants’
The Manipur government has given permission for the flagging off of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 14, with a limited number of participants, following earlier claims of denial by Congress leaders.
The Manipur government has greenlit the upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal ‘with limited number of participants’. The development came mere hours after Congress leaders said Chief Minister N Biren Singh had declined permission for their initial venue.
