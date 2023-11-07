Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 in December? Sources say possibility can't be ruled out
The statement by Congress sources came amid reports hinting at the relaunch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra between December and February.
The possibility of the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in December cannot be ruled out, sources in the Congress told news agency ANI on Tuesday. The statement came amid reports hinting at the relaunch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra between December and February.
