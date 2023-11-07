The statement by Congress sources came amid reports hinting at the relaunch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra between December and February.

The possibility of the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in December cannot be ruled out, sources in the Congress told news agency ANI on Tuesday. The statement came amid reports hinting at the relaunch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra between December and February.

In September 2023, some of the Congress working committee (CWC) members had reportedly urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to undertake another Bharat Jodo Yatra, this time from the east to west. The first one was from Kanyakumari (south) to Kashmir (north).

The Hindustan Times had reported that the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to start from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh and end at Porbandar in Gujarat, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Unlike the first march, this one may not be entirely on foot. Gandhi might use vehicles or boats to cover certain areas in the second phase," the report quoted the Congress saying in the past.

Several reports also suggested that the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 might be in the hybrid mode. An India Today report said that this time, participants may be seen marching on foot as well as using vehicles.

The Congress's first Bharat Jodo Yatra became India's longest foot march after it covered 75 districts in 126 days. The yatra had started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 last year. It covered a total distance of 4,080 km before ending in Srinagar in Kashmir on January 30.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had led the first phase of the yatra and the primary objective of this mass movement was to unite India against the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's divisive politics.

The report quoted a Congress leader as saying that the party made electoral gains in some states such as Karnataka after the first Bharat Jodo Yatra.. “If the yatra takes place in January, it would be right before the Lok Sabha polls," the working committee member had said.

