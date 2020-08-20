Congress, BJP lodge complaints against each other over Facebook row

NEW DELHI : The Facebook controversy is set to dominate the monsoon session of Parliament with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress moving privilege motions against each other over alleged transgressions.

BJP members of the parliamentary standing committee on information technology have moved a privilege motion against its chairperson Shashi Tharoor, while the Congress has demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into allegations made last week by a report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Tharoor has also moved a privilege motion against the BJP’s Nishikant Dubey, a member of the panel.

The WSJ report said Facebook had decided against taking action on BJP leader T. Raja Singh for his alleged hate speech after the head of Facebook’s public policy in India, Ankhi Das, warned of the potential political fallout in New Delhi.

Tharoor declared he might consider summoning Facebook officials to the committee’s meetings, which prompted BJP leaders to claim that he was acting in a partisan manner.

“Have moved privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor because in Facebook row he accused BJP of wrongdoings. Accusing the BJP is like accusing all its MPs. Hence it’s a question of privilege because he questioned the intention, integrity, and honesty of MPs," tweeted Dubey, a member of Parliament (MP) from Godda constituency in Jharkhand.

“For the first time have I seen that a Chairman of a Parliamentary Committee has moved privilege against its own fellow member. Even after my extensive knowledge on Parliamentary rules, ethics, and conventions I still feel that the matter should be discussed in the Parliament," Dubey tweeted later on Wednesday. BJP leaders said a decision to summon officials can only be taken in consultation with all committee members.

Tharoor, in his privilege motion, accused Dubey of making “derogatory remarks" on social media regarding his decision on the matter. “Nishikant Dubey’s derogatory remarks have not only brought disrepute to my position as a Member of Parliament and chairman but also to an institution that mirrors the will of the people of our country," Tharoor said in the letter. The senior Congress leader also urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to issue directions to initiate proceedings against Dubey for committing a breach of privilege on multiple accounts and also for contempt of the House.

The next meeting of the standing committee on IT is likely to take place on 1 and 2 September.

Ahead of the monsoon session opposition parties are stepping up pressure demanding a scrutiny of the allegations made in the WSJ report. Both the Congress and the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) have demanded a JPC probe. Other Opposition parties have demanded that Facebook should respond to the charges being made.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling party of “controlling" Facebook and WhatsApp in India. “The truth about unemployment and destruction of the economy cannot be hidden from the country by peddling fake news and hatred on Facebook," Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday. In response to the controversy surrounding it, Facebook has maintained that it prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence without regard to anyone’s political position or party affiliation.

PTI contributed to this story

gyan.v@livemint.com

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated